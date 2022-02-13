LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious personal injury snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain Parkway. Police say, Thomas P. Mulson, 60, of Lake Luzerne, died as a result of his injuries.

According to police at about 3:45 pm, Mulson was operating a 2017 Yamaha snowmobile traveling along the trail towards the summit of Prospect Mountain. Police said he failed to negotiate a left turn, striking a boulder along the side of the trail. Riders in the area had attempted to provide Mulson with emergency first aid.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Lake George Emergency Squad, along with the Lake George and Bay Ridge Fire Departments.