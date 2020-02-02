Man crashes into building in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say a man crashed into a building on Albany Street in Schenectady Sunday afternoon due to a possible medical episode.

Sergeant McCutcheon of the Schenectady Police Department told News10 the incident occurred at 837 Albany Street. Police received the call around 3:20 p.m. The driver was a male who was taken to Ellis Hospital for a general welfare check.

Police say the driver is currently being interviewed at Ellis Hospital. The investigation is being handled by the police Traffic Division.

