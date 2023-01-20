SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a nine-day trial, the Schenectady County District Attorney announced that Francisco Rivera Ramos has been convicted of Burglary, two counts of Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Obstructing Government Administration. Rivera Ramos faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

The charges stem from a string of incidents that began when Rivera Ramos burglarized his estranged wife’s apartment in Rotterdam at around 2 a.m. on December 31. Rivera Ramos entered the bedroom where she was asleep with the man she was seeing and began to punch the man. During the incident, Rivera grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed the back of the man’s right arm. The assault occurred in the presence of their two-year-old child.

Rotterdam Police were able to apprehend Rivera Ramos later that day and took him to the police station for processing. He tried to escape but inadvertently ran into a holding cell where he attacked two detectives that pursued him. One detective was kicked in the chest and another was punched in the face, which was caught on surveillance video.

Rivera Ramos will be sentenced on March 21 in Schenectady County Court.