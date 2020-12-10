Man convicted of murdering Troy official loses appeal

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man found guilty of murdering city of Troy’s director of operations has had his conviction upheld. Joseph Vandenburg was given a 25-years to life sentence for stabbing 56-year-old Bill Chamberlain to death in 2015.

During the appeal, Vandenburg’s legal team argued no witness testified that they saw him possess a knife or stab the victim, County Court erred in finding him fit to proceed to trial and the Court’s admission of the DNA reports and related testimony violated his right to confront witnesses.

The respondent argued that Vandenburg was examined by both a psychologist and a psychiatrist, who both found him competent to stand trial. The psychologist said that, although Vandenberg has a psychiatric diagnosis, his condition would not interfere with his ability to participate in his defense, as he understood the judicial process, the roles of the various participants and was able to engage in conversation.

Vandenburg was found guilty of second degree murder and third degree criminal possession of a weapon after stabbing Troy official Bill Chamberlain more than 20 times on the evening of December 17, 2015. Chamberlain was out walking his dog through his Wynantskill neighborhood when the attack took place.

The official’s wife of 31 years found him in a pool of blood on a neighbour’s front lawn.