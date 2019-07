TROY (NEWS10) – A judge sentenced Luis Alfredo Monge Guevara to 25 years to life in prison.

He was convicted last month of second-degree and burglary.

Prosecutors say he and another man tried to rob Javier Gomez Bartolon of drugs and money. Bartolon was beaten and stabbed. He later died.

Guevara was arrested after fleeing New York for Mexico.