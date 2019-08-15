Man cited in fatal crash in Malta

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Route 9 at Cherry Coke Road in Malta Wednesday night.
Henzel and two passengers were transported to Saratoga Hospital. Police say the front seat passenger in his vehicle died several hours after the crash. Henzel and the other passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and two other passengers in the other vehicle were also transported to Saratoga Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Henzel was cited for failing to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle.