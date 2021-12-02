Man charged with killing wife, 5-year-old child arraigned in Duanesburg Town Court

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Appearing before a Duanesburg town justice with bandages and cuffs on his wrists, Nelson D. Patino, 47, enters a not guilty plea through the help of a translator. Thursday night, the court issued an order of protection as well as a no contact order for Patino’s remaining 2-year old son who was also injured in Wednesday night’s incident.

News10 abc asked Schenectady County Assistant District Attorney John Carson who the 2-year old will remain with. Carson said he does not have that information. The prosecution also says right now, the motive behind the double-murder remains unclear.

“We don’t have anything to say about this defendant’s motive or possible motive in this case,” Carson says.

Around 9:15 Wednesday night, several law enforcement agencies responded to a call of multiple people stabbed in a home along Duanesburg Road in Duanesburg, across from the Stewart’s. State Police say the call came from a man alleging he stabbed his family and that he was unsure why he did so.

“Upon arrival, members from both agencies took 47-year old Nelson D. Patino into custody at the home without incident,” says Major R. Christopher West, New York State Police’s Troop G commander, “he was subsequently charged with two counts murder second degree, attempted murder second degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree.”

Patino could be seen loaded onto a gurney a short time later. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. Patino is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Schenectady County next Tuesday December 7th at 6 p.m.