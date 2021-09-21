Police search for 2 men charged in connection with infant’s death after not showing up for court

Anthony Ojeda and Neil Garzon have been charged in connection to the death of a 6-week -old infant.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany County District Attorney’s office, Anthony Ojeda and Neil Garzon have failed to appear for their court dates, and bench warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Anthony Ojeda was charged for the murder of his 6-week-old infant son in December of 2020 after his child ingested meth and Ojeda did not seek proper medical treatment.

Ojeda then pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but then withdrew that guilty plea and has now failed to appear for his trial.

Anthony Ojeda charges:

  • Murder in the Second Degree
  • Manslaughter in the Second Degree
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Neil Garzon is accused of endangering the welfare of a child.

US Marshals are also working to help find them.

