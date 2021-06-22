Man charged with DWI more than three times legal limit

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – On June 20, the New York State Police in Latham arrested 45-year-old Matthew D. Watson of Cohoes.

Watson was stopped by State Police at around 9 p.m. on I-787 in Menands for driving erratically. Watson told police he was driving with a suspended license and then he refused to take the sobriety test.

Watson was transported to SP Latham where he provided a breath sample of .25% B.A.C.

Charges:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Circumventing an Interlock Device (Misdemeanor).

He was issued an appearance ticket for Menands Village Court and was released to a sober third party.