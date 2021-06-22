Man charged with DWI more than three times legal limit

News
Posted: / Updated:
arrest police lights generic

arrest police lights generic

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – On June 20, the New York State Police in Latham arrested 45-year-old Matthew D. Watson of Cohoes.

Watson was stopped by State Police at around 9 p.m. on I-787 in Menands for driving erratically. Watson told police he was driving with a suspended license and then he refused to take the sobriety test.

Watson was transported to SP Latham where he provided a breath sample of .25% B.A.C.

Charges:

  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree (Felony)
  • Circumventing an Interlock Device (Misdemeanor).

He was issued an appearance ticket for Menands Village Court and was released to a sober third party.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire