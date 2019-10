HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arraigned on a sealed indictment regarding the shooting death of 31-year-old Kevin Whitening.

Police say on August 22, 2017, Christian Simmons, aka Dondre Tyler aka Nahkye Tuler aka Dondre Tyler, 24, of Bronx, shot Whitening in the chest.

On Wednesday, Simmons was charged and arraigned on a second-degree murder charge.

Simmons is innocent until proven guilty.