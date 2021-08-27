Man charged for growing marijuana says he ‘doesn’t trust drug dealers’

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A West Virginia man who faces charges for growing marijuana plants told investigators “he grew the marijuana plants because he didn’t trust drug dealers,” according to WOWK.

Keefe Conroy, 44, of Buckhannon, W. Va., was charged after troopers found 16 plants while searching Upshur County using a helicopter on Aug. 25.

The aerial search was part of West Virginia State Police’s marijuana eradication detail, according to WOWK.

Investigators found the plans growing in Conroy’s garden. Conroy told troopers “he grew the marijuana plants because he didn’t trust drug dealers” and that he “didn’t like pain pills.”

Troopers also found marijuana inside Conroy’s home. He is charged with cultivation of marijuana.