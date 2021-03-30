Man charged with car larceny after driving stolen vehicle to court

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect in a series of larceny cases was arrested Tuesday after police discovered him in a stolen vehicle.

Mark S. Cooper was found Tuesday in the city of Troy, where he had a court appearance at Troy City Court, in a vehicle that had been reported stolen overnight.

The vehicle was one of a series in the Hampton Manor neighborhood between Sunday night and Tuesday.

Cooper fled after being spotted in the vehicle by police, but was eventually found with assistance from Troy police.

He was initially located using an ankle monitor he was wearing in connection to an unrelated charge, but it was found upon his arrest that he had cut the monitor off after fleeing police.

Cooper was arraigned, charged with 3rd degree grand larceny and sent to Rensselaer County Jail on no bail.