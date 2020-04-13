Live Now
LISTEN: Gov. Cuomo speaks with neighboring Governors

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Man accused of raping girl

News
Posted: / Updated:

aratoga Springs Police say Todd A. Buchas, 41, of Saratoga Springs forced had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police say Todd A. Buchas, 41, of Saratoga Springs forced had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene Buchas had already left. He was arrested a short time later.

Buchas is facing multiple charges including Predatory Sex Assault Against Child, Rape, Sexual Abuse and Act In Manner Injure Child Less Than 17.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak