Man accused of raping girl

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police say Todd A. Buchas, 41, of Saratoga Springs forced had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene Buchas had already left. He was arrested a short time later.

Buchas is facing multiple charges including Predatory Sex Assault Against Child, Rape, Sexual Abuse and Act In Manner Injure Child Less Than 17.

