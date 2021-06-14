Man at bachelor party allegedly stabs other guest while high on weed gummy

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Malootian, 31 of Stafford, CT following an investigation into a report of a stabbing that reportedly happened in Johnsburg.

Police say on Friday around 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to an Airbnb at 138 Austin Pond Road for a report of a man with a stab wound. Malooian along with a group of friends including the victim, had reportedly rented the property for a bachelor party.

During their investigation, police learned Malootian had reportedly eaten a weed gummy which is said to have caused him to become agitated and upset.

Those at the scene say Malootian then began acting erratically, eventually pulling out a knife and stabbing a 25-year-old man in the back after an argument between the two became physical.

The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries by Johnsburg EMS, according to police.

Malootian was processed at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu $10,000 bail / $20,000 bond after being arraigned in Central Arraignment Part of court.