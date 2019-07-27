Man arrested on multiple charges involving 14-year-old girl

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from the Town of Knox has been arrested following an investigation conducted by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office which involved a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher B. Pensack, 33, of Knox has been arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual abuse in the third degree.

The arrest of Pensack took place on Friday following an investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Deputies of Albany County.

The investigation lead to Pensack’s arrest and he has been charged with the following: One count of unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree (a class A misdemeanor), one count of endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor), and two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree (a class B misdemeanor).

Pensack was arraigned in the Town of Knox Court and later released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.