Man arrested in vandalism of upstate New York 9/11 memorial

WASHINGTONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have charged a 40-year-old man with cutting down a flagpole at an upstate New York Sept. 11 memorial, an act of vandalism that prompted local and national outrage.

Andre Narbonne was arraigned Friday on charges related to a vandalized church sign and three severed flagpoles 50 miles north of New York City.

One of the flagpoles was at a memorial honoring five New York City firefighters from Washingtonville who died in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. But police on Friday did not offer a motive for the vandalism.

