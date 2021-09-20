Man arrested in Schaghticoke after police execute search warrant

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles McIntyre, 38, after a search warrant was executed on Ritchfield Street in the town of Schaghticoke.
As a result of the search warrant, police charged McIntyre with the following:
- Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st degree (multiple counts/C Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree [intent to sell] (B Felony)
- Forgery in the 1st degree (C Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (A Misdemeanor).
Last Wednesday McIntyre was reportedly arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail as a result of three prior felony convictions, pending a preliminary hearing.
