Man arrested in Gloversville after receiving fraudulent benefits over $1,400

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 10 Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Tyrone Armstrong, 62, of Gloversville, after he received fraudulent benefits.

A warrant was originally issued for Tyrone Armstrong in July of 2014 after a joint investigation between Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Fulton County Department of Social Services Investigative Unit.

In July of 2014, it was alleged that Armstrong failed to report that he was receiving SNAP benefits in New York City when he applied for SNAP benefits in Fulton County. This resulted in Armstrong fraudulently receiving over $1,400 in fraudulent benefits. Armstrong left the area and only recently returned to the City of Gloversville.

Investigators became aware Armstrong may have moved back to the area and through investigation were able to locate him and arrest him.

Charges:

  • Welfare Fraud 4th Degree (Felony)
  • Grand Larceny 4th Degree (Felony)
  • Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree (Felony)

Armstrong was processed at FCSO and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Johnstown Court under the current Bail Law.

