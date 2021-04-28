Man arrested in driveway paving scam

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Scotia Police Department arrested George St. Laurent after an incident in the Village of Scotia. According to police, the arrest came after asphalt was dumped on a resident’s driveway without their permission.

On Monday a resident called police after finding asphalt dumped on their driveway and an advertisement on their door from Five Star Construction. The door advertisement had listed an estimate from the company on the cost to repair the driveway.

Door Hanger Advertisement

Five Star construction had previously been told by police not to solicit in the village without a permit.

On Wednesday, Police arrested George St. Laurent on several charges including; Criminal Mischief, Scheme to Defraud, and Soliciting without a permit.

George St. Laurent

The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information on this case, contact the Scotia Police Department tip line: (518)374-3110 extension 3267.