Man arrested in connection with two shots fired incidents

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after responding to an early morning shots fired call on Saturday, November 7. Officers arrested Jason Bryant, who was also wanted in connection with a separate shots fired call on October 24, while investigating a call on the 100 block of Orange Street at approximately 4 a.m..

Casings were found at the scene but no injuries were reported following the November 7 call. Bryant, who is also a parolee, was spotted in the area while officers were investigating the incident.

It is alleged Bryant fired several shots from a 9mm handgun while he was a passenger in a car during the October 24 incident. The incident occurred on Clinton Avenue; no injuries were reported.

The driver of the car involved in the October incident, 37-year-old Bryan Conner, was arrested shortly after the call. Officers took Conner into custody after a briief foot pursuit, and a 9mm handgun he discarded was recovered.

Bryant has been charged with First Degree Reckless Endangerment and Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Conner was charged with one count of third degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The investigation into this morning’s incident remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report