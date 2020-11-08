Man arrested in connection with two shots fired incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after responding to an early morning shots fired call on Saturday, November 7. Officers arrested Jason Bryant, who was also wanted in connection with a separate shots fired call on October 24, while investigating a call on the 100 block of Orange Street at approximately 4 a.m..

Casings were found at the scene but no injuries were reported following the November 7 call. Bryant, who is also a parolee, was spotted in the area while officers were investigating the incident.

It is alleged Bryant fired several shots from a 9mm handgun while he was a passenger in a car during the October 24 incident. The incident occurred on Clinton Avenue; no injuries were reported.

The driver of the car involved in the October incident, 37-year-old Bryan Conner, was arrested shortly after the call. Officers took Conner into custody after a briief foot pursuit, and a 9mm handgun he discarded was recovered.

Bryant has been charged with First Degree Reckless Endangerment and Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Conner was charged with one count of third degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The investigation into this morning’s incident remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

