Man arrested in connection with suspicious death in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Jason Seminary, 43, from Duanesburg was arrested in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kentish Bennett from Guilderland. The Guilderland Police Department said Seminary was arrested Sunday evening.

Police said Bennett was taken to Albany Medical Center after a domestic incident on Thursday, December 23 shortly before 2 p.m. He later died from his injuries.

Guilderland Police had named Seminary as a person of interest in Bennett’s death Sunday morning. That evening they said he was stopped by the Rotterdam Police Department and arrested.

Seminary has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony. He was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and taken to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Guilderland Police said no other information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

