Man arrested in connection with Scotia burglaries

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scotia Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of burglaries that occurred in the village on October 28. Robert F Galante Jr was arrested in a Schenectady motel room on Friday.

Galante, who is a Scotia resident, has been charged with two counts of second degree burglary and one count of trespassing.

Police say a combination of surveillance, hard work and a joint effort from the community allowed them to quickly identify the suspect.

The Glenville Police Department, Schenectady Police Department, New York State Police, The Schenectady County DA’s office also assisted with the investigation.

Galante is currently in Schenectady County Jail awaiting arraignment.

