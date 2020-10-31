Man arrested in connection with Scotia burglaries

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scotia Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of burglaries that occurred in the village on October 28. Robert F Galante Jr was arrested in a Schenectady motel room on Friday.

Galante, who is a Scotia resident, has been charged with two counts of second degree burglary and one count of trespassing.

Police say a combination of surveillance, hard work and a joint effort from the community allowed them to quickly identify the suspect.

The Glenville Police Department, Schenectady Police Department, New York State Police, The Schenectady County DA’s office also assisted with the investigation.

Galante is currently in Schenectady County Jail awaiting arraignment.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report