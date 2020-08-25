Man arrested in connection with Bradford Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Bradford Street which left a 27-year-old wounded. 41-year-old Kevin Shannon was arrested this morning on the 300 block of Orange Street by members of the Albany Police Department.
Police say Shannon shot a man in the foot following a dispute on Bradford street on August 19 at approximately 3:55 a.m..
The victim was treated at the scene then transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
At the time of his arrest, police say Shannon was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun.
The charges the 41-year-old is currently facing are:
- Second degree attempted murder
- Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon
Shannon has been arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
