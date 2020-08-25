Man arrested in connection with Bradford Street shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:
albany-police-car_476163

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Bradford Street which left a 27-year-old wounded. 41-year-old Kevin Shannon was arrested this morning on the 300 block of Orange Street by members of the Albany Police Department.

Police say Shannon shot a man in the foot following a dispute on Bradford street on August 19 at approximately 3:55 a.m..

The victim was treated at the scene then transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of his arrest, police say Shannon was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

The charges the 41-year-old is currently facing are:

  • Second degree attempted murder
  • Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Shannon has been arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga