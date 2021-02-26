Man arrested in connection with 2020 Lexington Ave shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 45-year-old Albany man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old in the back on Lexington Avenue. Albany Police took Michael Thomas into custody on Wednesday morning following an investigation.

Thomas is alleged to have shot his victim shortly after midnight on October 18, 2020. The victim was treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The 45-year old has been charged with second degree attempted murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He has been arraigned at Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.