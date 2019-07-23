Man arrested in bizarre arson incident

ANCRAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say intentionally set a camper and big barn on fire.

Police say they received a call around midnight that Henry Harasymczuk, 56, was trying to burn down multiple structures.

The caller stated that Harasymczuk demanded they drive him to the scene of the first fire, a barn.

The caller was able to escape and notify police as Harasymczuk is accused of setting the camper on fire.

Police say they were able to put the camper fire out. While searching for Harasymczuk they came upon the fully engulfed barn on fire.

Police eventually located Harasymczuk coming out of the nearby wood-line without any clothes on.