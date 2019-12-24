Man arrested for Wilton burglary

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Police say they arrested a Ballston Spa man for a burglary that happened in Wilton last weekend.

Timothy W. Duncan, 41 was charged with one count of burglary after allegedly breaking into a Wilton home during the day, stealing presents and gifts that were under a Christmas tree in the home the New York State Police said.

After Duncan was arrested, troopers recovered most of the stolen items police also said.

Duncan was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and was sent to the Saratoga County Jail, held on $30,000 bail.