Man arrested for vandalizing Albany Police Center Station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have arrested 25-year-old Ronald Knight of Albany for vandalizing the Albany Police Center Station located on Western Ave.

Police say early Saturday morning around 5:00 a.m. Knight was arrested for spray painting the outside of the police station in addition to two marked police cars. He also spray painted Juniors Restaurant located along Madison Ave.



Officials confirm he has been charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree as well as Making Graffiti and Possession of Graffiti Instruments.

Knight was arraigned this morning in the Albany City Criminal Court.

Images provided by viewer.