Man arrested for throwing milkshake at moving vehicle in New Scotland

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Westerlo man was arrested on June 11 for throwing a milkshake at a moving vehicle in New Scotland earlier in the month, according to New York State Police.

State Police said Trevor R. Sisson, 19, was involved in a road rage incident with another driver in the area of State Route 443 and State Route 85 on June 1.

Sisson is accused of throwing a milkshake at another driver’s car which had two young children in it at the time. State Police were able to identify Sisson following an investigation of the incident they said.

Following failed attempts by the State Police to contact Sisson after he was identified, he turned himself in on June 11. He was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.