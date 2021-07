CLINTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 9, New York State Police arrested Jason E. Gay, 37, of Mooers, for stealing from his place of employment at the Champlain Truck Stop, 71 West Service Road the town of Champlain.

Gay allegedly stole around $800 during the course of his employment.

He was charged with one count of Petit Larceny and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Champlain Court.