Man arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz and fleeing police in Columbia County

COLUMBIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports a Chatham man was arrested for stealing a car in the Village of Chatham on July 20, at around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the Village of Chatham for a report of a man attempting to gain entry into several parked cars. The man eventually gained access to a 2018 Mercedes Benz after the keys were left in it and took off with the vehicle.

Deputies later spotted the car driving on New York State Route 66 in the Town of Ghent. After initially failing to pull over, Deputies were able to successfully stop the vehicle and took the man into custody.

The man was found to be Trevor J. Brodowski, 42, of Chatham.

Charges:

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief on the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Unlicensed Driver (Traffic Infraction).

Brodowski was brought before Judge Borgia-Forster of the Town of Chatham Court, and he was released on his own recognizance, and is due to reappear in court at a later date.

Investigating for the Sheriff’s Officer were Sergeant Heath Benansky, Deputy Ryen Boehme, and Deputy Daniel Keyser.