Man arrested for stealing car, then arrested again 2 days later for stealing another car

COLUMBIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff’s reported a Chatham man stole another vehicle on Thursday, July 22, after already getting arrested for stealing a vehicle 2 days before on Tuesday, July 20.

In the Town of Greenport on July 22, at around 5:16 p.m., Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trevor J. Brodowski, 42, of Chatham.

During Deputies encounter with Brodowski, it was determined that he was in possession of a vehicle that he stole earlier from Crellin Park in Chatham. The owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Honda, was at the park and was unaware that his vehicle was even stolen until Deputies were able to locate him and advise him that the vehicle was located in Greenport.

Brodowski was previously arrested on July 20, for stealing a car from the Village of Chatham.

Charges:

Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Unlicensed Driver (Traffic Infraction).

Pursuant to New York State Law, Brodowski was issued appearance tickets, directing him in the Town of Chatham Court at a later date.