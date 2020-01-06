Man arrested for smashing car window with an axe

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who allegedly tried to attack a woman with an axe on Sunday was released due to the new Bail Reform Law, according to Hoosick Falls Police chief Robert Ashe.

William Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with Class E Felony of Criminal Mischief 3rd, Class D Felony Reckless Endangerment 1st, and Class A Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th on Sunday after allegedly busting the windshield of the vehicle the female was sitting in with an axe, police said.

He was arraigned in court and an Order of Protection was issued. He was released on an appearance ticket due to the Bail Reform Law.

Harris is due back in court on January 16, 2020.