Man arrested for reportedly slashing woman across the face in argument

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday the Watervliet Police Department responded to an assault at the Van Rensselaer Village public housing complex located in the City of Watervliet.

A 37 year-old woman identified as the victim was located by responding officers with a deep laceration to her face. The victim was treated and transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment for her wound.

Through investigation officers quickly determined the suspect’s identity and determined that he had fled the scene on foot. With assistance from the Green Island Police Department, a search of the area resulted in officers locating and arresting the suspect, identified as RICHARD BURTON, age 43 of Brooklyn, New York.

Based off of witness and victim information, BURTON and another identified male were involved in an argument. The 37 year-old female victim attempted to break up the argument when BURTON pulled out a knife and slashed the female victim across her face causing serious physical injury.

Burton was charged with Assault 1st degree (B felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (D felony), Menacing 2nd (A Misdemeanor), and Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D felony).

He was arraigned before the Hon. Judge Thomas Lamb in Watervliet City Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. At this time, the Watervliet Police Department is not looking for additional suspects.

“We believe this was an isolated incident between individuals that knew each other. With our partners in the Green Island Police Department and the Watervliet Fire Department we were able to quickly arrest the suspect and provide quality pre-hospital care to the victim. Albeit we never want something like this to happen to our citizens, we were pleased that we were able to immediately hold the suspect accountable for his actions,” said Chief Anthony Geraci.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Watervliet Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-270-3833.