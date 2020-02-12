Man arrested for reportedly stealing unattended car left running and crashing it

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a car that was left unattended while running and later crashing it.

Police arrested Maxwell Peris, 19, of Greenfield and charged him with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd.

The Glens Falls Police Department said they received a call from the owner of the stolen car on Friday saying their car was stolen on Maple Street.

Shortly after, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint for an erratic driver on Corinth Road in Queensbury that matched the description of the stolen car.

While surveying the area, police said they spotted the car which had crashed on Call Street in Lake Luzerne. No other people were involved in the crash.

Peris was arraigned and released with a future court date.

The case was handled by Patrol Officer K. Ordway and assisted by members of the Criminal Investigations Unit and Glens Falls Police Department Detective Division.

It is important to note, according to NYS law, it is illegal to leave a vehicle unattended while running.