Man arrested for reportedly stealing more than $300,000 worth of materials from a local business

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested for reportedly stealing more than $300,000 worth of materials from several semi-trailers loaded with steel on Thursday at a local business.

Albany County Sheriff’s arrested Marco Genito, 41, of Schodack after a police investigation found Genito, who drives a semi-tractor truck, had entered a fenced in yard and hooked his own semi-tractor truck up to trailers that were full of several steel beams.

Police say Genito then drove the trailers to the Port of Albany where he scrapped the steel along with some of the trailers.

Genito was later taken into custody where police say he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and a stiletto knife.

Police charged Genito with one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), one count of Attempted Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (a class B misdemeanor) committed in the Town of Coeymans.

Additionally, police charged Genito with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree (a class C felony) committed in the City of Albany.

Police also charged Genito with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (a class D felony), one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (a class E felony), and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A misdemeanor) committed in the Town of Colonie.

Genito was arraigned in all three jurisdictions and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

