Man arrested for reportedly missing court date and violating Order of Protection

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested by police on a felony warrant after failing to appear in court to answer a charge of Contempt of Court.

Hoosick Falls Police arrested Jacob Burdick on Sunday after he reportedly violated a previous court ordered stay-away. His original court date was set for January 16 which is when a warrant was issued after failing to appear.

Police say after failing to appear for his court date, Burdick continued to contact the protected party by making verbal threats against her welfare.

According to police, additional charges will be filed for violating the Order of Protection.

Burdick was arraigned in Hoosick Falls Village Court in front of Judge Restino and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.