Man arrested for reportedly hitting employee’s husband with shovel during argument

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested a Mechanicville man after he was allegedly involved in a fight at a business complex.

Police say Yongjie Jiang, 57, of Mechanicville, was arguing with an employee at one of the businesses when he allegedly attacked an employee, knocking them to the ground.

Police say Jiang then proceeded to kick the victim while they were on the ground. The victim’s husband tried to intervene when Jiang is accused of hitting him with a shovel.

Police arrested Jiang and charged him with Assault 2nd degree (D felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (A misdemeanor), and Harassment 2nd degree (violation).

Jiang was taken into custody and transported to the State Police station in Clifton Park for processing. He was given an appearance ticket for Halfmoon Town Court scheduled for later this month.