WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a man on rape charges with a 15-year-old victim. Police say Rhannad A. Burch, 31, of Troy, was just released from state prison 5 days before he was arrested again.

On April 5, Watervliet Police responded to the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue for a reported sexual assault. After police investigated the crime, it was determined that Burch sexually assaulted a 15-year-old victim.

Burch was released from State Prison on March 31. There, he was serving two years after being convicted of Rape in the 3rd Degree.

Watervliet Police also said that Burch was in violation of an order of protection regarding a separate victim. Burch was arrested on April 6 and charged with the following crimes.

Charges

Predatory Sexual Assault (Felony)

Rape in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Burch was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni put out this statement on the arrest of Burch.