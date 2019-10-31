Man arrested for Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child after yearlong investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of Robert Youngs, 34, of Circleville.

Youngs was charged with Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child (A–II Felony) after a yearlong investigation that stemmed from a hotline call to the New York State Central Registry in 2018.

Police arrested Youngs on Thursday where he was then processed in Middletown, and arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court before the Honorable Judge Green. Youngs was subsequently remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

An Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.