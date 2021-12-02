Man arrested for possession of cocaine in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say the passenger of a vehicle stopped on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem was found to be in possession of cocaine. Willaim Delarosa, 25, of New York City, was arrested by police following an investigation.

While interviewing the driver, police say, there was enough probable cause to search the vehicle. Troopers say Delarosa was found to be in possession of about 3.3 grams of cocaine and a scale containing residue.

Charges:

Fifth degree criminal possession of a control substance (felony)

Second degree criminal use of drug parahernalia (misdemeanor)

Delarosa was transported and processed by state police in Albany. He was released with appearance tickets to return to the town of Bethlehem Court on December 1.