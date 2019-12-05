Man arrested for manslaughter in connection with Saratoga Co. mother’s ‘elder abuse’ death

PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28-year-old man they say neglected to care for his 64-year-old mother, resulting in her death from numerous ailments.

Murial Carr, 68, was taken to Saratoga Hospital in January with infected open wounds, sepsis, hypothermia, bed sores and other ailments. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Hospital staff notified the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office about the possible case of elder abuse.

After a lengthy investigation, a Saratoga County Grand Jury indicted Richard Carr, 28, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person or incompetent or physically disabled person, allegiing Carr neglected to properly care for his mother, resulting in her death.

Carr was found in South Carolina and later extradited on December 3 back to New York where he was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail.