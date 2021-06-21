Man arrested for false police report

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 15 at around 8 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriffs Office has arrested Kyle E. Schultz after he falsely reported his car stolen.

Schultz reported his Honda Civic was stolen out of the Village of Hagman. After police investigated the report it was found Schultz falsely reported the car stolen.

Charges:

  • Falsely reporting an incident
  • Proving a false written statement
  • Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Schultz was arrested on the above charges and was released and given an appearance ticket.

