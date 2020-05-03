Man arrested for camping on Disney Island

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, theme park guests walk near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella castle in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney said Tuesday, Sept. 24, that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(CNN) — A man is charged with trespassing on posted property for allegedly camping on Disney Island.

It is part of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The arrest report says security spotted Richard McGuire briefly, and then searched to take him into custody.

McGuire claims he did not know the area was off limits, but officers say signs clearly mark it restricted.

The clerk’s office says McGuire is due in court next month.

