(CNN) — A man is charged with trespassing on posted property for allegedly camping on Disney Island.
It is part of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The arrest report says security spotted Richard McGuire briefly, and then searched to take him into custody.
McGuire claims he did not know the area was off limits, but officers say signs clearly mark it restricted.
The clerk’s office says McGuire is due in court next month.
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Columbia County starts coronavirus testing
- Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time
- Lea Michele announces pregnancy
- Man arrested for camping on Disney Island