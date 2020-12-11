Man arrested for burglary one day after prison release

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been arrested for burglary less than one day after completing a prison term for robbery. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Laprade was taken in to custody after a reported break in at the Madison Grille.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Madison Avenue based restaurant at around 3 a.m. on December 11. Shortly afterwards, an officer stopped Laprade, who matched the description of the suspect, on Van Zandt Street.

Police say Laprade was subsequently identified as the suspect and bottles of liquor taken during the burglary were recovered.

Laprade, who was convicted of third degree robbery in September 2019, is facing the following charges:

Third degree burglary

Third degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

He was arraigned on Friday morning and remanded to the Albany County Jail.