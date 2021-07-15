Man arrested for burglary in Saratoga

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 14, at around 6 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonah T. Figueras, 25, of Wilton, after an investigation.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Figueras was accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in a dwelling with an intent to commit a crime. He was also charged with causing damage to property of more than $250.

Charges:

Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (Felony)

Figueras will appear in Wilton Town Court at a later date.