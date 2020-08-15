Man arrested for arson after Elks Lodge fire

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (WTEN) – Amsterdam police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fire at the Amsterdam Elks Lodge in the early hours of August 14.

Just after 1:40 a.m. police responded to reports of a smell of smoke in the area of Grand Street and Fourth Avenue in the City’s Fourth Ward. The smoke was found to be coming from the basement of the Elks Lodge on 8 Fourth Avenue.

The fire department was requested and during that time multiple beer cans and food items from the bar were found outside the building and scattered across the roadway.

Ruptured water pipes kept the fire contained to the basement and first floor levels, though the basement was heavily damaged by the blaze.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation concluded the cause was an incendiary or deliberately set fire.

Police claim they have recovered evidence relating to the fire from the Forest Avenue apartment of Jose D. Rivera.

The charges Rivera is facing are:

Third degree Arson

Third degree Burglary

Fifth degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Fourth degree Criminal Mischief

Petit Larceny

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information in regards to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Cuddy at the Amsterdam Police Department at 518-842-1100 ext 151 or Detective Lapati at 518-842-100 ext 120.

LATEST STORIES