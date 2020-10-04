Man arrested for animal cruelty after cat killed in domestic incident

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been charged with animal cruelty after a cat was killed during a domestic incident in Hoosick Falls. Police say 30-year-old Joshua Mears picked up and physically threw the cat during an argument with his girlfriend.

The injuries the cat suffered later resulted in its death.

Officers also claim Mears became combative with officers when he was being placed under arrest at his Fiske Street home.

The 30-year-old was arraigned in front of Judge Harold McClellan and remanded to RCJ in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

Hoosick Falls Police Chief Bob Ashe released a statement backing the Judge’s actions.

As Chief of Police, I stand by the Judges actions. Bail reform has created an attitude by some people that breaking the law has no consequences. This individual has no respect of the law. No respect of Humans and no respect for a defenseless animal. Judge McClellan took the proper action by looking over the charges and Mears past and remanded him to Jail. Chief Bob Ashe

Hoosick Falls Police Department

Mears has been charged with:

One Count of Aggravated cruelty to Animals

One Count of Injuring Animals

One Count of Resisting Arrest

One Count of Obstructing Governmental Administration.

