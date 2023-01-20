FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly had inappropriate physical contact with two separate juvenile males. Investigators had received multiple reports of inappropriate contact with a minor in both Broadalbin and Johnstown.

The suspect, Devin James Martell, a resident of the Town of Perth, voluntarily turned himself in. He was charged with two counts of Forcible Touching and issued appearance tickets in both the Town of Broadalbin and the Town of Johnstown Court at a later date.