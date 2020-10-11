Man arrested for allegedly burning Biden/Harris hay bale sign

DALTON, MA (NEWS10) — Dalton police arrested Lonnie Durfee, 49, of Dalton after he allegedly burned a hay bale display showing support for the Biden/Harris presidential campaign.

The Dalton Police Department and the Dalton Fire Department responded to a reported fire on Friday just before 7 p.m. along Route 9 across from the Holiday Brook Farm.

Police said the owners of Holiday Brook Farm had recently painted the outer plastic wrap of hay bales to show support for the Biden/Harris presidential campaign. However, the hay bales were reportedly lit on fire and destroyed.

A police investigation resulted in the arrest of Durfee. He was charged with Burning Personal Property and will be arraigned at a later date in Berkshire District Court.

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Dalton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshall’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dalton Police Department at (413)-684-0300.

