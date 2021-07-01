Man arrested for alleged murder at Motel 6 in Schenectady

News
Posted: / Updated:
Desirique S. Johnson mug shot

Desirique S. Johnson mug shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 30th, at around 4 p.m., members of the Colonie Police Department arrested Desirique S. Johnson, age 22, of Schenectady, for his involvement in the homicide at the Motel 6 at 2700 Curry Rd in Schenectady on May 11.

Colonie Police charged Johnson with 2nd degree murder (felony).

The defendant was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was sent to Albany County Correctional Facility, pending a future preliminary hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire